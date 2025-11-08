/Marvel star Jeremy Renner accused of misconduct by filmmaker Yi Zhou? Here's the truth

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who gained global stardom after starring in Marvel movies, has now been caught up in a controversy in which a filmmaker named Yi Zhou has reportedly accused him of sexual misconduct. Moreover, as per reports, the filmmaker has also claimed that the actor has allegedly threatened to report her to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

What is the controversy surrounding Jeremy Renner all about?

Earlier, Yi Zhou took to her Instagram handle and shared screenshots of her conversations backing her allegations. As per the filmmaker, the actor had reached out to her in June 2025. Later, on WhatsApp over a message, Jeremy Renner allegedly sent her a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself.

As per a Daily Mail report, Zhou claimed that Jeremy Renner got drunk at a meeting about their film at his home and yelled for two hours. She stated, "I was discussing the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and yelled for two hours."

Reportedly, Yi Zhou further stated, "I had to location share with my team, my parents, and Disney colleagues in case something happens to me; they know where I am. I had to lock myself in a room to be safe, praying he would not come into the room at night, as he was really angry. I did not say a word; I was so scared for my life." Reportedly, Jeremy Renner and his team are yet to respond to the allegations.

Who is Yi Zhou?

Yi Zhou is a Chinese film director, writer, and producer who has created 3D short art films shown at her solo exhibitions by the Venice Biennale and has also shown work at the Sundance Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival. She has also created commissions for high-end brands such as Chanel, Hennessy, and Bobbi Brown.

In 2013, Yi Zhou collaborated with Bryan Ferry for a new animated work that premiered at her solo exhibition at the Vladivostok Biennale and was also shown at her solo exhibition in 2014–2015 at Le Cube in Paris.

In 2024, Yi Zhou released her first documentary feature, In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema, featuring Cameron Crowe, Robert Richardson, Dante Ferretti, and Vittorio Storaro.

All about Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner established himself as one of the leading stars in Hollywood after he appeared in films including Dahmer, Neo Ned, S.W.A.T., and 28 Weeks Later, among others. He has also bagged Academy nominations for Best Actor for his performance as a soldier in The Hurt Locker and for Best Supporting Actor for playing a hot-headed robber in The Town.