/Priyadarshan finally breaks silence on rumours of Akshay Kumar cutting John Abraham’s role in Garam Masala

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's on-screen collaboration in Priyadarshan’s 2005 comedy Garam Masala still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. With comic timing, witty banter, and charming bromance, the duo turned the film into an early-2000s comedy favourite.

But not just for their roles, the film has also been a hot topic of conversation due to a persistent rumour: Did Akshay Kumar get John Abraham’s role cut from the movie? Finally, after nearly two decades, director Priyadarshan has shut down the speculations.

Priyadarshan shuts down rumours

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Priyadarshan addressed the allegations and said, "Do you think Akshay needs to be insecure about any actor?" He further added, "Such rumours were started by jealous elements just to tarnish his image. Akshay has lasted so long due to his honesty, hard work and talent."

The filmmaker also applauded Akshay’s comic timing in Garam Masala, "He was a laugh riot. Once again, Akshay displayed his comic timing under my direction after Hera Pheri, and the audience loved it! Personally, I think his comic timing in Garam Masala was as good as Hera Pheri."

About Garam Masala

Starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, Garam Masala was released in 2005 and was a commercial hit. The film revolves around two photographer friends who juggle multiple girlfriends and end up in chaos and endless laughs.

Priyadarshan and Akshay's other films

Priyadarshan also confirmed that he is reuniting with Akshay Kumar for two upcoming films. Bhoot Bangla, in which Akshay is “seriously funny,” says the filmmaker. It is set to release on April 2, 2026. Another one is Haiwaan, where Akshay plays the antagonist, and he revealed the actor is “dead serious” in this role.