/Shraddha Kapoor joins Disney’s Zootopia 2 Hindi version as the voice of bunny cop Judy Hopps

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to surprise her fans with her new Disney project, but not as an actress. The Stree star has joined the Hindi version of Zootopia 2 and will be the voice of the spirited bunny cop Judy Hopps. The news was made official with a poster by Walt Disney Studios India on November 7, and fans can't wait to hear her charming voice in the beloved animated franchise.

"Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi - She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi bachpan se Kal aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned!! #Zootopia 2 - In cinemas November 28," the social media post read.

Who is Judy Hopps

The announcement has already created a buzz online as both are the fans' favourites. A small-town rabbit, Judy Hopps, is a cop who has big dreams of policing in the city of Zootopia. Her optimism, courage, and never-give-up attitude make her one of the most popular and inspiring animated characters.

About Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, brings back Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin in English) and her fox partner Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) on another journey of solving a complex case of their career. Combined with more mystery, humour, emotion, and social commentary, the film is going to make fans go crazy, like the original Oscar-winning blockbuster.

In the English version, Shakira returns as Gazelle, and there are new additions, including Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan as Gary De’Snake. The first Zootopia, released in 2016, was a blockbuster that grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The film also earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.