/ D4vd case: Did police authority reveal key detail about Celese Rivas' death?

Ever since the American singer D4vd's name has been involved in the death of Celeste Rivas, there have been several twists and turns. But the authorities have still not been able to find the killer of the 15-year-old Celeste, and why was her dead body found in the registered car of D4vd? However, police authorities have revealed a key detail about Celeste. Let's dig in to know more details.

What did police authorities reveal about the death of Celeste Rivas?

According to a report by KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that this remains an ongoing investigation and the news release stands on its own. As per LAPD (dated release of Sept 29), the LAPD stated, "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In addition, they stated, "RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."

Why has D4vd not been arrested yet?

Reportedly, so far the singer is not an official yet. As per the report of Mirror US, the legal expert Chad D. Cummings has stated why the cops are yet to make arrests in the case. He said, "Police have now multi-angle surveillance footage, but they are playing the long game."

He further said, "He has no protection. He is a cooperating civilian surrounded by sealed evidence, federal risk, and a body in his car."

What was the major detail revealed by the private investigator in the death case of Celeste Rivas?

A private investigator named Steve Fischer took to the X profile and revealed his latest finding in the case. On Saturday, he shared that the cause of death could be known very soon. “It appears, based on tracking LA County Medical Examiner cases, that most of the deaths previously listed as deferred (likely pending toxicology results) now have established causes and manners of death through about September 1st or 2nd,” Fischer wrote. This suggests that a determination in Rivas' case could be forthcoming within the next ten days, he added. Thus, one might expect some more information around November 10. “This suggests we could see a determination in the #CelesteRivasHernandez case within the next 10 days,” he wrote.