/ D4vd case: Did police authority reveal key detail about Celese Rivas' death?

D4vd's case grabbed worldwide attention ever since his name became involved in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The latest development has now indicated some major details about the death of the teen.
Ever since the American singer D4vd's name has been involved in the death of Celeste Rivas, there have been several twists and turns. But the authorities have still not been able to find the killer of the 15-year-old Celeste, and why was her dead body found in the registered car of D4vd? However, police authorities have revealed a key detail about Celeste. Let's dig in to know more details.
According to a report by KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that this remains an ongoing investigation and the news release stands on its own. As per LAPD (dated release of Sept 29), the LAPD stated, "The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."
In addition, they stated, "RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family."
Reportedly, so far the singer is not an official yet. As per the report of Mirror US, the legal expert Chad D. Cummings has stated why the cops are yet to make arrests in the case. He said, "Police have now multi-angle surveillance footage, but they are playing the long game."
He further said, "He has no protection. He is a cooperating civilian surrounded by sealed evidence, federal risk, and a body in his car."
A private investigator named Steve Fischer took to the X profile and revealed his latest finding in the case. On Saturday, he shared that the cause of death could be known very soon. “It appears, based on tracking LA County Medical Examiner cases, that most of the deaths previously listed as deferred (likely pending toxicology results) now have established causes and manners of death through about September 1st or 2nd,” Fischer wrote. This suggests that a determination in Rivas' case could be forthcoming within the next ten days, he added. Thus, one might expect some more information around November 10. “This suggests we could see a determination in the #CelesteRivasHernandez case within the next 10 days,” he wrote.
He further added, “This does not necessarily mean the full autopsy report will be completed by then.” He went on to explain that an initial classification would likely be made of both the cause of death and the manner of death. This could include homicide, natural causes, suicide, accidental, or undetermined. This assumes her case timeline is consistent with other recent cases at the Medical Examiner’s Office,” the private investigator concluded. However, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office has yet to determine a cause of death.