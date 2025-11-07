LOGIN
British star Pauline Collins dies at 85 – watch her 5 best movies and TV shows on Prime Video

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 13:31 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 13:31 IST

Pauline Collins passed away on 6th November 2025. The British actress gained popularity for her performance in the film Shirley Valentine, which earned her Oscar nominations. Remembering her exceptional work, let's take a look at some of her best movies and web shows. 

5 best movies and TV shows of Paulin Collins

Pauline Collins, a British actress renowned for her notable performances, including her role in Shirley Valentine. She passed away on November 6th, 2025, at the age of 85, while suffering from Parkinson's disease for years. In recognition of her prolific career, let's take a look at some of her best movies and shows that one must watch.

Shirley Valentine
Shirley Valentine

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pauline Collin played the role of Shirley Valentine, a 42-year-old Liverpool housewife who takes a vacation to Greece to take a break from her monotonous lifestyle and goes on a holiday with her best friend Jane. On her trip, she begins to enjoy her newfound independence.

Upstairs, Downstairs
Upstairs, Downstairs

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pauline Collin played the role of a spirited housewife named Sarah Moffat in the movie that revolves around masters, who live —upstairs— and the servants— downstairs, in the same building during the historical events between 1903 and 1930 as it shows the slow decline of the British aristocracy.

The Time of Their Lives
The Time of Their Lives

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pauline Collin played the role of Priscilla in the movie that revolves around a psychiatrist played by Bud Abbott, who stays in a mansion haunted by a ghost of prankster from the Revolutionary War.

The Ambassador
The Ambassador

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pauline Collins portrayed Harriet Smith, the newly appointed British Ambassador to Ireland. The story focuses on her struggle to balance her professional duties, which include the complicated and complex Anglo-Irish political relationship, along with her challenging personal life.

Sparkling Cyanide
Sparkling Cyanide

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pauline Collins stars as Dr Catherine Kendall in the crime-mystery story based on an Agatha Christie novel. The plot revolves around a wealthy heiress, Rosemary Barton, who is poisoned during a dinner party. A year later, her husband holds a similar dinner to uncover the murderer, but he ends up being murdered as well—this time with cyanide.

