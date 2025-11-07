Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The year has been a blessed one for many celebrities, as they have welcomed their babies and expanded their families. Take a look
Katrina-Vicky to Kiara-Sidharth, several Bollywood couples embarked on the journey of parenthood this year. Let's check the list of a couple of Bollywood stars who became new parents in the year 2025.
Kiara and Sidharth, Bollywood's most gorgeous couple, welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025. Both shared the good news with their fans and the audience on their social media, sharing a heartwarming post which said, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”
Katrina and Vicky are the latest celebrity couple to join a list of new parents in Bollywood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 7, 2025. The couple shared the joyous moment on social media, which has been buzzing since then.
Actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife and celebrity makeup artist Shura Khan, welcomed their baby girl on October 5, 2025. Both the celebrities took to social media platform to announce the arrival of their baby girl and wrote, “Alhamdulillah” inside it.
Athiya-KL Rahul became new parents this year and welcomed a baby girl on 24 March 2025. The couple shared the overwhelming news of their daughter with the fans on social media with a sweet post.
Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha had their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025. The couple posted a beautiful post that read, "He's finally here. Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude.