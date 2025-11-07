/Destined With You to The King's Affection: K-dramas featuring Rowoon

From Extraordinary You to The King's Affection, Rowoon has been part of popular showcases, showcasing his versatility in various genres. Let's take a look at a few of the roles he has played so far.
Rowoon made his debut in the showbiz industry by being a member of the K-pop group SF9 in 2019. He then made a transition from an idol to an actor by starring in popular K-dramas such as Extraordinary You, The King's Affection, and Destined With You. While we await his return from his military service, here are a few of the shows that are worth watching.
The show tells the story of two individuals with contrasting memory conditions, with one being Jeong Hoon, a news anchor for one of the country's most popular broadcasting stations. While the other is Ha Jin, a rising star who attracts everyone's attention. How love blossoms when the duo cross paths forms the main crux of the story.
School 2017 tells the story of a group of students who go through several ups and downs, try to cope with their personal problems, and deal with a corrupt system at school.
The Matchmakers follows the story of a widower and an undercover matchmaker who find love while seeking bridegrooms for noblewomen. Sim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok become involved with each other, and they try to get older single men and women to try as matchmakers.
A story infused with sci-fi and romance tells about a young woman who mourns the death of her boyfriend. As a result, she is inexplicably transported back in time in the body of a high school student. There she meets a student who looks confusingly like the deceased.
The Historical drama is set in the Joseon Dynasty, in which the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins but sends the girl away to spare her life. Years later, the twins' son dies in an accident, and his sister must assume his identity and throne, all while hiding her true self.
Extraordinary You is all about a high-school girl who finds that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer. She decides to change the plot to suit her desires and find the love of her life.
The rom-com show tells the story of a lawyer who is bound by a centuries-old curse. But when he becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom, all hell breaks loose. How the curse ends and the duo fall in love with each other due to unusual circumstances forms the main crux of the story.
The ongoing historical show is set in the lawless Joseon era. It is about three people, a gangster with a hidden past, a righteous merchant, and an honest official, whose lives intersect in a corrupt Joseon era trading hub centered around the Gyeonggang River.