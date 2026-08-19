Varenne, Italy’s most celebrated racehorse, died at the age of 31 on August 18 (Tuesday). Widely known for his record-breaking career, his untimely demise leaves behind an enduring legacy in the sport.
Legendary racehorse Varenne, considered one of Italy’s most celebrated trotters, has died at the age of 31 on August 18 (Tuesday). With his extraordinary speed, record-breaking performances, and remarkable pace on the track, Varenne won massive global recognition. His untimely death leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire racing enthusiasts across generations.
Varenne, also known as The Captain, was an iconic Italian Standardbred trotting horse and is widely remembered as one of the most iconic racehorses in history. He was born on May 19, 1995, in Copparo, Italy, and began his professional career as a three-year-old in 1998 in a race in Bologna, Italy.
On August 18 (Tuesday), legendary racehorse Varenne, considered one of Italy’s most celebrated trotters, died at the age of 31 at the Jemma breeding farm in Eboli, Italy, after suffering a sudden heart attack.
In a five-year racing career spanning from 1998 to 2002, Varenne achieved 62 victories in 73 races, including 53 Grand Prix, and earned approximately €6 million in prize money.
Giampaolo Minnucci is a well-renowned Italian harness racing driver. He is best known as a lifelong partner of Varenne, widely regarded as the greatest trotting horse in history.