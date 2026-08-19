/Fast & Furious completes 25 years: From iconic cars to thrilling street races, 7 facts that made the franchise a global phenomenon

Fast & Furious has completed 25 years. The cult classic continues to win fans' attention with its iconic cars, thrilling street races, unforgettable characters, and high-octane action.
Twenty-five years ago, Fast and Furious hit theatres and kick-started a franchise that became one of Hollywood’s biggest action sagas. What began as a street-racing story set in Los Angeles soon evolved into a global phenomenon. It wins the hearts of millions of audiences with its high-speed cars, larger-than-life stunts, and unforgettable characters like Dominic, Brian, and many others. Across 11 films, the franchise has continued to leave its mark by building a loyal fan base across generations.
Released on June 22, 2001, the first Fast & Furious film hit theatres and received a strong response from audiences and critics. Inspired by Ken Li’s 1998 magazine article, Racer X, the original film was set in Los Angeles and introduced audiences to a world of street racing, iconic cars, and unbelievable stunts. Over 25 years and 11 films, the franchise has grown into a global action phenomenon.
Vin Diesel portrayed Dominic Toretto, a grounded Los Angeles mechanic who was deeply affected by his father’s death. Known for his deep voice, signature sleeveless vests, and unwavering devotion to his family, Dom eventually earned immense love and respect from fans. His journey has taken him from underground street races to globe-trotting, high-stakes missions, making him one of the franchise’s most recognisable characters.
Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner was one of the franchise's most beloved characters. Joining the franchise as an undercover cop investigating illegal street racing, Brian then came under Dom's influence, and the two formed an unbreakable bond. Through his charm, loyalty, and passion for cars, Walker garnered much love and respect. After his untimely demise, his legacy continues through his films and the immense love fans had for Paul Walker.
The friendship between Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Dominic Toretto is the emotional core of the franchise, growing from a tense cop-and-criminal rivalry into an unbreakable brotherhood. Built on mutual respect, loyalty, and a shared love for speed, Walker and Toretto's bond evolves from betrayal into family.
The cherry on top was the iconic cars featured in the franchise, which, apart from the actors' performances, have built a separate fan base over 25 years. The sequels feature unforgettable cars and mind-blowing stunts, from the 1994 Toyota Supra MK4 to the Dodge Charger R/T, Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, and many more.
The 2001 film, which began with underground street races, eventually grew into a global action franchise. Over time, the long-running franchise shifted to high-stakes heists and international missions, with iconic cars, bigger stunts, and increasingly action-packed sequences.
The Fast & Furious franchise has come a long way, becoming a global blockbuster action saga. Over the years, the series has pushed boundaries and shown how ordinary cars can become larger-than-life action machines. As a result, it continues to entertain audiences worldwide.