LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 Best '90s Horror Movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more— From Scream to Child's Play

5 Best '90s horror movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more— From Scream to Child's Play

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 20:09 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 20:09 IST

From Scream to Child's Play and The Sixth Sense, check out the curated list of '90s horror movies that have thrilled audiences with their epic and chilling storyline. Let’s not waste another minute and dive into the information. 

5 best '90s Horror Movies
1 / 6
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix)

5 best '90s Horror Movies

Horror movies often entertain their audience with a wide variety of thrills, suspense, and jump scares, which will definitely make you sit on the edge. Here's a look at the best scary movies from the '90s that continue to scare and thrill the audience.

The Blair Witch Project
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The Blair Witch Project

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The scariest movie revolves around three students who made a plan to go into the Maryland backwoods to get the truth and reveal the mystery behind the Blair Witch event. But the story turns upside down when they lose their map, and things start to get serious.

Stir of Echoes
3 / 6
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Stir of Echoes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie focuses on Tom, who does not believe in paranormal activities. But the story takes a turn when a series of events leads him to believe in the paranormal after his wife's sister, Lisa, puts him into a hypnotic situation.

The Silence of the Lambs
4 / 6
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

The Silence of the Lambs

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The horrific story centres on Clarice Starling, who is an FBI trainee, seeking help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, to apprehend another murderer who has been claiming female victims.

Scream
5 / 6
(Photograph: Netflix)

Scream

Where to watch: Netflix

The 1996 film revolves around a masked killer who has been named Ghostface, who puts the fear of terror into the high school students in the town of Woodsboro, California. The story continues with his master plan, which includes making threatening phone calls and then chasing them to kill.

Child's Play
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Child's Play

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It is one of the most frightening horror movies that revolves around a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray, who transfers his soul into a doll named Chucky. The story becomes highly creepy when the doll is brought home by a family, and it begins to make chilling moves.

Trending Photo

Reason for Mona Lisa Smile? Louvre's Password. Internet has A LOT to say after French museum's passcode revealed
5

Reason for Mona Lisa Smile? Louvre's Password. Internet has A LOT to say after French museum's passcode revealed

Grammy Nominations 2025: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar and more
5

Grammy Nominations 2025: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar and more

From N95 to Surgical mask: Here are 5 best masks to tackle Delhi air pollution
5

From N95 to Surgical mask: Here are 5 best masks to tackle Delhi air pollution

10 most scenic train routes around the world
10

10 most scenic train routes around the world

How many coaches can a steam train engine pull?
10

How many coaches can a steam train engine pull?