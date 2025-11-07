/5 Best '90s Horror Movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more— From Scream to Child's Play

From Scream to Child's Play and The Sixth Sense, check out the curated list of '90s horror movies that have thrilled audiences with their epic and chilling storyline. Let’s not waste another minute and dive into the information.
Horror movies often entertain their audience with a wide variety of thrills, suspense, and jump scares, which will definitely make you sit on the edge. Here's a look at the best scary movies from the '90s that continue to scare and thrill the audience.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The scariest movie revolves around three students who made a plan to go into the Maryland backwoods to get the truth and reveal the mystery behind the Blair Witch event. But the story turns upside down when they lose their map, and things start to get serious.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie focuses on Tom, who does not believe in paranormal activities. But the story takes a turn when a series of events leads him to believe in the paranormal after his wife's sister, Lisa, puts him into a hypnotic situation.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The horrific story centres on Clarice Starling, who is an FBI trainee, seeking help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, to apprehend another murderer who has been claiming female victims.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 1996 film revolves around a masked killer who has been named Ghostface, who puts the fear of terror into the high school students in the town of Woodsboro, California. The story continues with his master plan, which includes making threatening phone calls and then chasing them to kill.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It is one of the most frightening horror movies that revolves around a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray, who transfers his soul into a doll named Chucky. The story becomes highly creepy when the doll is brought home by a family, and it begins to make chilling moves.