/'Akshay Kumar feels he's in depression' over Asrani's demise, Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan reveals

Veteran actor Asrani's death has sent shockwaves across his huge fan base, friends, and followers. The actor, born Govardhan Asrani, died due to age-related ailments on October 20, at the age of 84. Asrani was known for his versatile roles, and what was more shocking for his colleagues was that the actor, despite his ill health, continued to work and fulfill his acting commitments.

Amidst the several people affected by the veteran actor's death, actor Akshay Kumar is particularly devastated.

Akshay Kumar feels he's depressed over Asrani's death.

Asrani and Akshay have worked in several projects over the years. In the last few weeks, the duo had been shooting together for Priyadarshan's upcoming film, Haiwaan.

In a new interview with News 18, the Hera Pheri director revealed that Kumar shared that he's feeling depressed because of Asrani's sudden demise.

''Asrani sir used to bring a lot of positivity on set. He was a great man. It’s a personal loss for me. Very rarely do you meet people whose death affects you so much,” the director said.

The filmmaker added, “Akshay Kumar called me twice. He said that he feels he’s in depression as he was working with Asrani sir for the past 40-45 days in two films. He would give Akshay a lot of advice. He also used to tell Rajpal (Yadav) about the mistakes he made in his life and how he shouldn’t make those.”

Akshay Kumar tribute to Asrani

Akshay paid tribute to the actor. In an emotional tribute to the actor, Akshay recalled his collaborations with Asrani, hailing him as an actor with the most legendary comic timing. In a post shared on social media, he wrote,“Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan.''

He added, ‘’Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.”

Akshay and Asrani's movies together