/Remembering Veteran Actor Govardhan Asrani: A look at Sholay Jailer’s iconic career, net worth and family life

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly remembered as the jailer of Sholay, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday, October 20, 2025. The actor breathed his last at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Mumbai, following prolonged age-related complications. His family confirmed that the cremation was held the same evening at Santacruz Crematorium, in accordance with his wish for a quiet farewell.

From Jaipur to Bollywood stardom

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani grew up in a modest middle-class Sindhi family. Despite limited means, his passion for acting shone early. After completing his matriculation at St. Xavier’s School and graduation from Rajasthan College, he began his journey as a voice artist at All India Radio, Jaipur, before moving to Mumbai.

Asrani honed his craft at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he graduated in 1966. His debut came a year later with Hari Kaanch Ki Chudiyan (1967), marking the beginning of a stellar journey that would span nearly six decades.

A legendary career spanning 58 years

Over his 58-year-long career, Asrani appeared in more than 350 films, leaving audiences in splits with his impeccable comic timing and signature expressions. His unforgettable performances in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Bawarchi, Golmaal, Raja Babu, Chhoti Si Baat, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa marked his position as one of India’s finest character actors.

His portrayal of the bumbling jailer in Sholay remains etched in Bollywood history, with his famous line, “Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain,” still quoted by fans today.

Apart from films, Asrani also contributed to television and theatre, bringing his charm and wit to every medium he touched. His dedication to craft and humility earned him numerous awards and respect from peers across generations.

His last project with Akshay Kumar

Before his passing, Asrani had reportedly completed filming portions for Priyadarshan’s upcoming film “Haiwaan”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Akshay recently paid tribute to the late actor, revealing that they had shot together just a week before his death.

His family

Asrani is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani (formerly Manju Bansal), who was also an actress in the 1970s and 1980s. The two met on the sets of Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haraam, bonding over their shared love for cinema. Manju appeared in several films, including Kabeela, Tapasya, and Chandi Sona, before moving behind the camera as a director in the 1990s. Reports differ on whether the couple had a son named Naveen Asrani, though the family maintained a private life away from media attention.

Asrani’s net worth and legacy

According to reports, Asrani’s net worth at the time of his death was estimated to be ₹20-25 crore. His earnings came from films, television appearances, and brand endorsements. He also owned a home in Mumbai, where he lived with his family.