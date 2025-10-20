/Not proud but humbled: Kajol on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completing 30 years

No other film has defined generations of love stories the way Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has. The film, which was helmed by Aditya Chopra and had Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, completes 30 years today. The film for three long decades has continued to influence Indian cinema, pop culture and has been referenced in several; films. When the leading lady was asked if she felt proud being a part of such an iconic film, Kajol said she felt more ‘humbled’.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol also stated that the team had not envisioned the film’s massive success while making the film.

“We just thought we were making a good film and I am humbled by the fact that these many people and fans have made it so much bigger. They even continue to make it bigger than anything will ever be, almost in the sense that they've made it a tradition.”

Reflecting on the impact that the film has had, Kajol says, “I have had people come up to me and say, ‘We fell in love while watching DDLJ and when we had kids, we made them sit and watch it with us because we wanted to share that experience with them’. So, now they have given it to their kids like a part of their parents’ love story. They've intertwined it with their lives. That's not something that I can take credit for and say that ye meri wajah se hua hai,(it happened because of me) not at all.”

DDLJ’s dream run at Maratha Mandir

While adulation for the film continues to grow three decades on, the film is also known for its uninterrupted run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir for three decades.

“If it is running in Maratha Mandir till today, and God willing, it will continue to, it is because of everybody making it a part of their life. Thank you so much to every fan out there. Every person who has gone and watched it and made it so much a part of their lives and has made us, through that, a part of your life,” Kajol says.

The film would have been different if made in the current scenario

The actress was asked if she would want to change anything about the film or her character, Simran. The actress said it was perfect for the time it was made in. However, the story would have been different if made in the present times.

“Main kuchh nahin change karun usme ya uske liye. Mujhe koi zarurat hi Nahin (I won’t change anything about the film or the character. I don’t need to). The film was made 30 years ago, and it was correct for that time and space. The thought process behind all of it was right for then. Yes, today, if you take it in the current scenario, it would be a completely different story I'm sure. But for that time and space, I think DDLJ would not be what it is if you changed anything in it.”