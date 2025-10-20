/Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani passes away at 84

Veteran Bollywood star Govardhan Asrani, best known for playing the a police officer in Sholay, has passed away. The actor breathed his last on Monday at the age of 84. Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, during pre-Independent India, Asrani appeared in over 350 films across a career spanning over five decades.

The veteran comedian rose to fame with Mere Apne in the early 1970s. According to reports, he had been battling age-related ailments for a while. His nephew confirmed to the media that he was cremated on Monday, early evening.

Hours before his death, he had shared Diwali greetings for his followers on social media.

Early career and fame

In a career spanning over five decades, Asrani featured in some of the most iconic films like Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke. He made his debut in 1967 with the film Hare Kanch Ki Chooriyan, but it was not until Sholay that he became a star.

The actor plays a jailer in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, which was released in 1975. Although in a small role, Asrani’s performance left a long-lasting impression on the minds of the viewers. The character was inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s character in The Great Dictator. The role helped in gain immense fame and also fetched him more comedic roles.

Sholay starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri and Amjad Khan.

According to India Today, Asrani was admitted to the Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Mumbai, where the doctors found water accumulating in his lungs.

An ANI report stated his last rites were performed at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai and were attended by close family members. News agency ANI shared images from the ceremony.