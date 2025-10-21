/Asrani’s last film Haiwaan was with Akshay Kumar: 'He gave us a million...'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is mourning the loss of veteran comedian and actor Asrani, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. The superstar revealed that he had shared the screen with Asrani for their upcoming film Haiwaan merely a week before his death, leaving him “speechless with grief.”

Akshay Kumar pays emotional tribute

Taking to X, Akshay shared a heartfelt message along with a photo of the two actors from a recent shoot. “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the (he was a lovely person)…he had the most legendary comic timing,” he wrote.

Talking about their long collaboration, Akshay added, “From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you, Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.”

Asrani’s final projects

Asrani will be seen posthumously in two films, Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, both featuring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan. Akshay also shared a touching behind-the-scenes image of Asrani riding a scooter with him sitting behind, believed to be from the sets of Haiwaan.

The end of an era

Born Govardhan Asrani in Jaipur on January 1, 1941, the veteran actor’s career spanned over five decades with more than 350 films to his credit. From his unforgettable portrayal of the comical jailer in Sholay to endearing performances in Chhoti Si Baat, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and All the Best, Asrani’s impeccable comic timing made him one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished actors.

According to his manager, Babubhai Thiba, Asrani had been unwell for over two weeks and was admitted to Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu due to breathing issues. “He passed away around 3 PM and his last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium,” Thiba confirmed. Asrani is survived by his wife Manju, his sister, and nephew.



