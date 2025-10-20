/DDLJ turns 30: NOT SRK, but Tom Cruise was the FIRST choice for ‘Raj’

Thirty years ago, on October 20, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) redefined Bollywood romance forever. Directed by a then 23-year-old Aditya Chopra, the film introduced audiences to Raj and Simran, two names that became synonymous with love, rebellion, and happily-ever-after dreams. Today, as the film completes three decades, it continues to play daily at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir and remains a global phenomenon.

But behind the fairytale romance and blockbuster success lies a story of what could have been, from Tom Cruise nearly being cast as Raj to Shah Rukh Khan rejecting the film not once, but four times.

Tom Cruise as Raj Malhotra?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Before Shah Rukh Khan’s charming Raj stole hearts across generations, Aditya Chopra had envisioned a different kind of love story, one that crossed continents. According to film critic and author Anupama Chopra’s book Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: The Making of a Blockbuster, Aditya initially imagined an Indo-American love story between an American man and an Indian woman.

His dream casting?

At the time, Aditya wanted to appeal to a global audience and believed that casting Cruise would lend an international flavour to the project. However, his father, the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, intervened. He suggested that Aditya rework the story and make it about two Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Kajol, who played Simran, later confirmed this trivia. “He did want Tom Cruise in the film initially. Every director has a wishlist of actors. But finally, you come back to earth and say, ‘Let’s take someone from our country,’” she said in an interview.

Why Shah Rukh Khan rejected DDLJ four times

It’s almost unthinkable now, but Shah Rukh Khan initially rejected DDLJ four times. In the early ’90s, SRK had built a reputation playing dark, intense characters in films like Darr, Baazigar, and Anjaam. Romance didn’t interest him; in fact, he found the idea of playing a “chocolate boy” role rather unappealing.

In Anupama Chopra’s book, she mentions that SRK felt romantic films were “too soft” and not challenging enough. He told Aditya that he preferred action or thriller roles instead. But Aditya was persistent. He met Shah Rukh multiple times over several weeks, assuring him that DDLJ wasn’t just another love story; it was a film that would redefine romance for a generation.

Finally, SRK agreed, though reluctantly. In a later interview, the superstar admitted, “I thought the role was too girlish. I didn’t want to be known as a romantic hero. But Adi believed in me, and I’m glad I trusted him.”

How SRK became the ‘King of Romance’

When DDLJ was released, it not only changed the course of Shah Rukh Khan’s career but also set a new benchmark for romantic cinema. The film earned over ₹100 crore at the box office, a massive figure for the 1990s, and went on to win several awards, including a National Award for Best Popular Film.

It turned SRK into the ‘King of Romance’, marking his image as the man who could make every line sound poetic, from “Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain” to the unforgettable “Palat!”

Unforgettable legacy of DDLJ

From its soulful music to its iconic dialogues, DDLJ has transcended generations. It continues to run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, holding the record for India’s longest-running film. The movie’s influence extends beyond India; it was one of the first Bollywood films to be screened in Poland, and a bronze statue of SRK and Kajol as Raj and Simran now stands at London’s Leicester Square.