/When Amitabh Bachchan met his comic doppelganger: Sunil Grover’s KBC 17 act goes viral

The upcoming Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 promises to be an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and pure entertainment, thanks to comedians Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek. In newly released promos, the duo can be seen lighting up the iconic set of the quiz show with their wit and humour, and even making host Amitabh Bachchan laugh uncontrollably.

In one of the viral clips, Sunil Grover takes center stage performing his hilarious song “Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte.” Dressed in a crisp white suit and sporting a clean-shaven look, the actor-comedian’s antics leave the audience and Big B in splits. His The Great Indian Kapil Show co-star Krushna Abhishek couldn’t hold back his laughter either, visibly impressed by Sunil’s impeccable timing and comic flair.

Sunil Grover mimics Amitabh Bachchan

But the real highlight of the episode comes when Sunil decides to turn the tables, quite literally, by mimicking Amitabh Bachchan himself. Donning an outfit identical to the legendary host’s, Sunil takes over the quiz master’s chair, while Bachchan gamely switches seats to play the contestant. Channeling his inner Big B, Sunil hilariously scolds an audience member trying to leave mid-show, perfectly nailing the superstar’s tone and mannerisms.

Fans’ reaction

The video, shared by Sony Entertainment Television, has been creating waves online. Fans flooded the comments section with laughter and admiration. One user wrote, “Omg!!! Finally, the face-off we have been waiting for!” Another added, “Sunil pajji… aap jesa koi nahi!” while several others predicted, “Koi nahi banega crorepati in this episode.”

Krushna Abhishek adds to the fun as Dharmendra

Krushna Abhishek also joins the fun, entering the stage dressed as Dharmendra and engaging Amitabh in a hilarious conversation. At one point, he jokingly asks, “Aap kitne paise lete ho?” leaving the veteran actor and the audience in stitches.

The promos also show Sunil encouraging Amitabh to join him in dancing to the megastar’s iconic track “Shava Shava” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The heartwarming moment, filled with energy and laughter, highlights Big B’s ever-charming rapport with guests and his willingness to join in on the fun.

Fans have been quick to call the upcoming KBC episode a “blockbuster Diwali gift.” One fan commented, “Amitabh laughing like this after so long! This episode is going to be legendary.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s heartfelt note

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to express gratitude to his Kaun Banega Crorepati team. Reflecting on the show’s legacy, he wrote, “The days fly by, the exhaustion appears… not on the self but on those that prepare me for the work… they are the true giants and heroes of KBC.”

Now in its 17th season, Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to remain one of India’s most beloved television shows, seamlessly blending knowledge, humour, and heartfelt interactions. With Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek joining the host for this laughter-filled episode, viewers can expect a perfect mix of comedy and nostalgia.

When and where to watch

Catch the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 featuring Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek this Monday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

