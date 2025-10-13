/Viral KBC 17 clip sparks debate: Did the 'overconfident' kid go too far? Fans applaud Amitabh Bachchan’s patience | Watch

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Juniors has taken the Internet by storm after a video featuring a young contestant, Ishit Bhatt from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, went viral for all the wrong reasons. The fifth-grade student’s overconfident and assertive behavior on the hot seat left both the audience and host Amitabh Bachchan momentarily speechless, but it’s Big B’s calm composure that has since earned him massive praise online.

What happened in the episode

During the October 9 episode, Ishit confidently interrupted the veteran actor, saying, “Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna.” The remark instantly caught viewers’ attention, as the child continued to give instructions to the legendary host throughout the game.

From impatiently asking, “Arre option daalo,” to insisting, “Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo,” Ishit’s tone struck many as disrespectful. His confidence, however, took a nosedive when he failed to answer the ₹25,000 question, “What is the name of the first Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?” The correct answer was Bala Kanda, but Ishit chose the wrong option, leaving the stage empty-handed.

Despite the awkward exchange, Amitabh Bachchan maintained his signature grace, gently remarking, “Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence mein galti kar dete hai”

Internet divided over viral clip

The clip, shared widely across X and Instagram, has triggered a wave of mixed reactions. Many viewers criticised the child’s behaviour, calling it a reflection of modern parenting. “Raise a child without humility, patience, or manners, and you get a tiny dictator in the making,” wrote one user. Another commented, “What kind of generation has come to KBC now? If it wasn’t Amitabh Bachchan, anyone else would’ve walked out.”

Others, however, came to the boy’s defence, arguing that social media was being too harsh. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called out online users for targeting a minor, writing, “Adults here on Twitter are some of the most foul-mouthed people, but they’re busy calling a kid the most hated person on the Internet. That says a lot about the ecosystem.”

Some viewers even empathised with Ishit, pointing out that his excitement might have been misinterpreted as arrogance. “He’s just a child. He doesn’t deserve online hate,” one comment read.

Amitabh Bachchan wins the Internet with his calm

While the young contestant’s behaviour became the subject of debate, Amitabh Bachchan emerged as the true highlight of the episode. Netizens couldn’t stop praising his composure, grace, and ability to handle an uncomfortable situation without losing patience.

One fan posted, “For the first time, I actually feel like praising Amitabh Bachchan. He handled the situation with incredible dignity; any other person might have lost their cool.”

The episode ended with a valuable takeaway, a reminder that confidence without humility can backfire, and grace under pressure is a rare virtue.