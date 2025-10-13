/Varun Dhawan quits No Entry 2 after Diljit Dosanjh; who will star alongside Arjun Kapoor?

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit No Entry has hit another roadblock as Varun Dhawan reportedly steps away from the project, following the earlier exit of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Both stars were originally set to join Arjun Kapoor in the comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Varun’s exit is attributed to scheduling conflicts. It is revealed that while the actor was initially excited to be part of No Entry 2, his dates for the upcoming Bhediya 2 have now been confirmed, making it impossible for him to commit to the Bazmee-directed sequel.

"Now Varun’s dates are locked for ‘Bhediya 2’. We’re figuring out the new combinations. Arjun Kapoor is still very much on board," the report said.

Diljit Dosanjh’s earlier departure

Diljit had exited the project earlier, with reports initially citing creative differences. However, producer Boney Kapoor clarified in an interview with NDTV that date clashes were the main reason for Dosanjh’s departure, noting, "Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together."

The departure of both Dosanjh and Dhawan means the filmmakers are now scouting for new leads, aiming to fill the gaps alongside Arjun Kapoor. The original cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan from the first film will not return, and the team has reportedly also planned to cast multiple female leads for the sequel.

Varun Dhawan’s current projects

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which continues to perform at the box office. Moving forward, he is slated to star in JP Dutta’s Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, as well as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Reports suggest his commitments will keep him occupied until mid-2026.

What’s next for ‘No Entry 2’?

With key actors stepping away, the makers of No Entry 2 face a major casting reshuffle. The report stated, “We’re figuring out the new combinations”, signaling that the film’s lineup is still in flux. Fans eagerly await updates on who will fill the shoes of the departing stars and when production will resume.

