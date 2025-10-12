/Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri takes stand for Malti Chahar, calls her green flag

Google Preferred
Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 20:33 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 21:03 IST
Zeishan Quadri and Malti Chahar Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Zeishan Quadri firmly supported Malti Chahhar when the house seemed against her inside the Bigg Boss house of season 19 of the reality show. Let's delve into knowing more details about the situation.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is going through several twists and turns each day. With the captain's task to house task objections to fights, every participant inside the Bigg Boss house is having one kind of ride to reach the end point of the game. In the latest turn of events, one of the participants, Zeeshan Quadri, took the stand of Malti Chahar and even called her a green flag.

What did Zeeshan Quadri say about Malti Chahar?

During the captaincy task, he firmly supported Malti Chahar when the house seemed against her. While several housemates termed her a “red flag”, Zeishan saw things differently.

He openly stated, “Housemates tried to push their point of view and didn’t give Malti a chance to speak. She will take her time to settle in. I was with her when everyone was against her. For me, she is a green flag.”

Zeishan’s principled approach highlights his ability to see beyond popular opinion. By giving Malti the support and space to express herself, he demonstrated empathy and fairness, earning respect for standing by what he believes is right rather than following the majority.

All about Malti Chahar?

Malti is cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister. The cricketer also appeared on Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar to cheer for his sister as she made her entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house. Malti’s father has served in the Indian Air Force.

Malti herself dabbles in multiple roles. She is a content creator, a former beauty pageant winner, has acted in a few Hindi films, and is even a filmmaker.

