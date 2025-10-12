/From Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to Beast: Top 6 Pooja Hegde movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

Pooja Hegde is turning 35. Making a blast in Tollywood as well as Bollywood, the actress has come a long way in her life. Debuting in the Tamil film Mugamoodi, she has since starred in Bollywood films along with renowned actors such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Throughout her career, she has consistently delighted her fans with outstanding performances, earning her a position as one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema. Here is a curated list of some of her must-watch movies that you can't miss.