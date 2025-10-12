/From Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to Beast: Top 6 Pooja Hegde movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT platforms

Pooja Hegde, a phenomenal actress, gathered popularity both in the South and the North. Hegde kick-started her career as a model and then made her acting debut in a Tamil film. On the occasion of her birthday, let's explore some of her must-watch movies available on OTT platforms.
Pooja Hegde is turning 35. Making a blast in Tollywood as well as Bollywood, the actress has come a long way in her life. Debuting in the Tamil film Mugamoodi, she has since starred in Bollywood films along with renowned actors such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Throughout her career, she has consistently delighted her fans with outstanding performances, earning her a position as one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema. Here is a curated list of some of her must-watch movies that you can't miss.
Pooja played Amulya in the movie. She is an independent businesswoman who runs a travel agency. The portrayal depicts her as a strong and dynamic personality. Later, she becomes the love interest of Allu Arjun, who co-starred with Pooja in the movie as Bantu.
Pooja acted as Preethi in the movie Beast, along with Vijay. The story revolves around a former RAW agent, Veeraraghavan, who was kept hostage along with Preethi and other people in a mall by a group of terrorists.
In the movie, Pooja portrays Chani, who is a high-status lady and known as the daughter of the city's priest. The movie synopsis is based on a historical time that tells about a poor farmer, Sarman (Hrithik Roshan), who is on the verge of taking revenge on Maham, the tyrannical Senate Chief of the city, and eventually falls in love with Chani.
Pooja played Diya, who is a courageous and bold investigative journalist and a love interest of the cop named ACP Dev Ambre. The plot revolves around a police officer who investigates the murder of his close friend.
The actress plays the role of Rukmini, who falls in love with Paarivel Kannan (Suriya). The portrayal of her character is a calm, innocent, and deeply committed girl who is in love with Paarivel.
The film revolves around the plot of a young man named Veera (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.), who is on his mission to avenge his father's death and gradually falls in love with Aravinda, an anthropology student and documentary filmmaker.