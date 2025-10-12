/7 years of Tumbbad: 6 Reasons the cult classic still reigns supreme

Tumbbad 2 is coming, spreading a massive craze among the fans after its first chapter. No doubt, the second sequel will also mark its appearance and leave its impression on every individual's heart and mind. Due to this, we have covered 6 reasons why the film still reigns.
It’s been seven years since Tumbbad first cast its spell. A visually stunning, genre-defying piece of Indian cinema blurred the line between myth, morality, and madness. The buzz around Tumbbad 2 is beginning to stir, so let's take a look back at what made the original an unmatched experience.
Few films have captured the world as distinctly and immersively as the film, Tumbbad. The story is rooted in Indian folklore and tells the story of the insatiable greed of gods, gold, and human desire. The rain-soaked village serves not just as a backdrop but also as a vibrant, living character, steeped in darkness and decay.
Sohum Shah didn’t just act in Tumbbad, but he also lived every ounce of the film. The film took nearly six years to make, with multiple shoots, creative overhauls, and relentless perfectionism. The main person behind all the artwork was Shah’s faith in the story and his willingness to risk everything that turned Tumbbad from a forgotten experiment into a cult classic.
The movie, Tumbbad, is an epitome of poetry. Every frame felt like a painting in motion, from the endless rain to the glowing gold. The cinematography by Pankaj Kumar turned gloom into grandeur, making it a visual reference point for filmmakers worldwide.
The musical duo Ajay-Atul has taken the music to its peak with a haunting score, combined with atmospheric sound design, which elevated Tumbbad beyond jump scares. The sound wasn’t just a common heard but it was felt, giving non-stop goosebumps under your skin, echoing through the endless corridors of Hastar’s womb.
Premiering at the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, Tumbbad is on its highest stage of earning International applause. It was India’s boldest visual myth, celebrated globally for its originality and craft. It marked the moment for Indian horror to step onto the world stage with its head held high.
Tumbbad wasn’t about the story of monsters, but it is about the endless hunger, blind ambition, and inability to stop wanting more. Seven years later, that mirror still gleams darkly, and maybe that’s why we’re still haunted.
Seven years after redefining Indian Folklore, the makers are ready to revisit the story. Actor and producer Sohum Shah has confirmed that the film is joining forces with Pen Studios, headed by Jayantilal Gada, for Tumbbad 2. The sequel promises to expand the universe further, diving deeper into the legend that started it all, while pushing the creative and visual boundaries that made the first film a modern classic. Now it is worth waiting for the next chapter, as when Tumbbad was a storm, then Tumbbad 2 might be the deluge.