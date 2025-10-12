/7 years of Tumbbad: 6 Reasons the cult classic still reigns supreme

Tumbbad wasn’t about the story of monsters, but it is about the endless hunger, blind ambition, and inability to stop wanting more. Seven years later, that mirror still gleams darkly, and maybe that’s why we’re still haunted.

Seven years after redefining Indian Folklore, the makers are ready to revisit the story. Actor and producer Sohum Shah has confirmed that the film is joining forces with Pen Studios, headed by Jayantilal Gada, for Tumbbad 2. The sequel promises to expand the universe further, diving deeper into the legend that started it all, while pushing the creative and visual boundaries that made the first film a modern classic. Now it is worth waiting for the next chapter, as when Tumbbad was a storm, then Tumbbad 2 might be the deluge.