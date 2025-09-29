/Varun Dhawan's driver accused of rash driving and abuse; fans react to the viral video

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has unexpectedly found himself at the center of a road spat. A video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the actor intervening after his driver was accused of rash driving and verbally abusing a pedestrian.

In the clip, a man is heard alleging, “Inhone mere upar gaadi chadhaya, aur ulta sidha gaali de raha hai” (He drove the car onto me and hurled abuses). Varun, instead of escalating the matter, is seen responding with patience and empathy. He repeatedly says, “Thik hai, thik hai” in an attempt to calm the man down. Eventually, once the situation settled, the actor quietly sat back in his car and left.

Netizens praise Varun’s composure

The video has sparked widespread conversation on Reddit and other platforms. Many lauded the Bawaal actor for his level-headed approach. One user wrote, “Varun has the street smarts to deal with such situations in real life; he’s level-headed, not too emotional or aggressive.” Another added, “Bhai ne sahi handle kiya. Hanji hanji karke bina koi drama hue nikal gaya.”

However, some netizens also pointed out that the driver’s behavior should not be linked to Varun, with one comment reading, “The driver showed some road rage & abused after a minor accident. So what’s the big deal? Since these are his driver’s actions, no point dragging Varun into this.”

Busy with film promotions

Despite the unexpected controversy, Varun remains focused on promoting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, his upcoming romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

The story follows Sunny (Varun) and Tulsi (Janhvi) as they team up to win back their exes by pretending to be a couple. Packed with humour, drama, and romance, the film is set to release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra.

Interestingly, the movie will clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. Speaking about the competition, Varun recently said, “Obviously, Kantara is a very big film. The first one was amazing. I loved it myself. But our film is very different. I think there’s more than enough space for all kinds of films.”