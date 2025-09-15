/"Varia" a.k.a Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reunite! Join Kajol and Twinkle’s Two Much Talk show

Bollywood fans can’t keep calm as “Varia” is officially back! Yes, after more than a decade, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are once again sharing the talk-show spotlight, this time on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, a much-anticipated celebrity chat series.

The trailer for the show dropped on September 15 and instantly set social media buzzing. While the teaser promises a star-studded guest lineup including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda, and Vicky Kaushal, what caught the attention of fans is reunion of Varun and Alia.



From memes to talk-show

Fans still remember the duo’s unforgettable 2013 appearance on Koffee With Karan, when Alia mistakenly named “Prithviraj Chauhan” as India’s President and Varun confidently said “Manmohan Singh,” who was then the Prime Minister. The moment went viral, turning into one of Bollywood’s most iconic memes.

Now, the Student of the Year co-stars are back with their signature banter. In the Two Much trailer, Varun teases, “Is it tricky with Singham?” while Alia jokes, “Tricky with Singham and stunts with Khiladi,” cheekily referencing Kajol and Twinkle’s superstar husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Kajol hilariously cuts in: “That’s not the title of the show.”

Fans reactions

The internet quickly exploded with excitement. One YouTube user wrote, “Varun and Alia together omggg..” while another wrote, “VARUN AND ALIA ARE BACKKK, I’m crying guyssss!!” A third comment summed up the mood: “My eyes and soul is healed.”

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

The upcoming talk show brings a refreshing twist to the format. With no single host and no scripted answers, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna promise audiences candid conversations filled with wit, laughter, and playful chaos. The nearly two-minute trailer also teased Aamir Khan planting a kiss on Salman Khan’s cheek, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor sharing cheeky banter, and Govinda delivering his trademark comic timing.

Speaking about the show, Kajol explained, “Twinkle and I go way back. Whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine. That’s really where the idea of this show came from.” Twinkle added, “The best conversations are honest and laced with humour. We wanted to create a space for spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief.”

When and where to watch

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle premieres on September 25, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes will drop every Thursday, offering fans weekly doses of unfiltered celebrity fun.

