/Soha Ali Khan reveals why her father Tiger Pataudi wanted a son when she was born

Soha Ali Khan has recently revealed a light-hearted anecdote about her family that has left the internet talking. The daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi mentioned in an interview about the moment when she was born one and what was her father’s first reaction.

Why did Tiger Pataudi want a son?

Soha recalled that her father, fondly remembered as Tiger Pataudi, initially thought the newborn would be a boy who could continue the family’s cricketing tradition. “When I was born, and before they discovered I was a girl, my father was saying, ‘We will make him a fast bowler.’ Then they told him it’s a girl, and he was like, ‘Oh okay,’” she revealed during a chat with Her Circle.

Tiger Pataudi was one of India’s most iconic cricket captains and naturally hoped that his child might follow in his footsteps. However, as Soha pointed out, the landscape for women in cricket was starkly different back then. “In those days, being a female cricketer was not really an option. Today it’s very different- you have the women’s IPL and national team. But when I was born, women’s cricket wasn’t even a thing. Even in school, there was only a men’s team,” she said.

Although she never took up cricket professionally, Soha developed a strong passion for sports. “I’m very good at badminton and always looking for people to play with,” she shared, adding that fitness and agility have always been important in her family.

The Pataudi legacy

Born into royalty and fame, Soha grew up with unique influences. While her father retired from cricket before her birth in 1978, he remained an integral part of her life. In another interview, she fondly recalled how Tiger Pataudi embraced being a stay-at-home dad after retirement, while Sharmila Tagore continued working in films.

Soha Ali Khan today

Over the years, Soha Ali Khan has created her own space in the entertainment industry. Making her debut in 2004, she impressed audiences with her performances in films like Rang De Basanti and Mumbai Meri Jaan. Recently, she also appeared in the horror sequel Chhorii 2. Alongside acting, Soha is also the author of the widely acclaimed memoir The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.