/Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan's Parineeta to re-release in theatres, check release date inside

Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan's timeless romantic drama Parineeta is set to hit the theatres again. Probably a golden chance for the teens, who now have a chance to watch the romantic drama on the big screens again. The movie has been released on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel, this special re-release not only celebrates two decades of Parineeta’s enduring legacy but also commemorates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s remarkable journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films, the studio behind some of the most definitive films in Indian cinema. The film will have an all-India re-release in select theatres on August 29, 2025, exclusively for a week.

Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound, a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. Part of this restoration work was carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy, a globally acclaimed lab known for restoring cinematic classics.

Parineeta: Story, cast and more

Parineeta is one of those rare films that achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success upon its original release in 2005. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, the film captivated audiences with its evocative period setting, timeless music by Shantanu Moitra, and poetic visual storytelling.

Anchored by stellar performances from Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt, Parineeta continues to resonate with audiences. The film was shot across some of Kolkata’s most stunning locations, infusing the narrative with a rich sense of place and cultural depth. The city’s old-world charm, vibrant streets, and timeless architecture not only lend authenticity to the storytelling but also become an integral character in the film—mirroring its moods, contradictions, and soul.

Parineeta won several awards and accolades upon release, including National and Filmfare Awards, and is widely remembered for its unforgettable soundtrack, elegant storytelling, and remarkable performances by its leads.