From dominating the bodybuilding world to becoming a global action icon, Arnold Schwarzenegger's larger-than-life screen presence has shaped generations of moviegoers. Schwarzenegger brings charisma, strength, and unforgettable one-liners to every role. As the legendary star celebrates his birthday, there's no better time to revisit the films that made him a household name.

10 Movies that prove Arnold Schwarzenegger is an action icon

Commando (1985)

Schwarzenegger is at his most explosive in this classic action flick as a retired special forces operative who takes down an entire army to rescue his kidnapped daughter. The movie is a thrill ride from start to finish.



Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Arguably his most iconic role, Arnie returns as the reprogrammed T-800 in James Cameron’s sci-fi masterpiece. The movie is a perfect blend of action, emotion, and groundbreaking visual effects and remains one of the rare sequels that outdid the original.



Conan the Barbarian (1982)

This sword-and-sorcery epic introduced Schwarzenegger as a brutal warrior on a quest for vengeance. It cemented him as a leading man and fantasy legend. The movie remains a benchmark for the fantasy genre.



Twins (1988)

In a major genre shift, Schwarzenegger proved he could do comedy, playing the genetically perfect twin brother of Danny DeVito in this heartwarming hit that remains a cult classic.

Total Recall (1990)

This mind-bending sci-fi thriller sees Schwarzenegger as a man questioning reality and shooting his way through Mars in the process. The movie blends intrigue and intense action and remains one of his most iconic roles.

True Lies (1994)

Reuniting with James Cameron, Arnie plays a spy balancing national security and suburban family life, delivering laughs and explosive action. The movie is a must-watch.



Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Schwarzenegger’s tough-guy charm shines as a detective who is forced to go undercover as a kindergarten teacher. The movie is filled with heart and remains one of his most beloved roles.



The Running Man (1987)

Set in a dystopian future, this satirical action movie sees Arnie as a wrongly accused man forced to fight for his life in a deadly TV game show. The movie is a tense and dark thrill ride and was a major influence in the genre.



Predator (1987)

A perfect blend of sci-fi and action, this jungle-set thriller features one of Schwarzenegger’s most physically intense performances, where he plays the leader of a group of elite soldiers, who are slowly being hunted down by an alien warrior.

The Last Action Hero (1993)

A meta love letter to action cinema, Schwarzenegger plays both himself and his movie alter ego. The movie is quirky and self-aware, and brilliantly pokes fun at action movie tropes. It is one of the most criminally underrated action comedies ever made.

