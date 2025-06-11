Arnold Schwarzenegger on Edger Wright's upcoming The Running Man remake: 'I hope that they will be successful'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of his Netflix series FUBAR. In a recent interview, the Hollywood legend was asked about his 1987 hit The Running Man and its upcoming remake by Edgar Wright.

The Running Man is set in a dystopian America, and Arnold plays the role of Captain Benjamin Stuart "Ben" Richards, a former police officer who is framed for a crime he did not commit and forced to participate in a deadly reality show called The Running Man for his freedom.

Reflecting on the 1987 Classic

Speaking about the 1987 version of The Running Man with CBR, Arnold shared his thoughts on the movie and what could have been done better, saying, "I mean, I love the idea that they're doing a sequel to Running Man, or a remake," Schwarzenegger said. "I don't know what it's going to be, but I mean, because I always felt when we did Running Man... it felt like, I think it would have been great if we would have been better prepared for this movie.

"If we would have had more money for this movie, and if we would have had then... the visual effects, the technology of visual effects, that they have today, all of those things I wished after the movie came out, I felt like it could have been better."

Hopes for the remake

When asked about the remake, he said, "I think that they have a good chance now with the new Running Man to make it better. And I hope, for their sake and for my sake, I hope that they will be successful."

The Running Man remake stars Glen Powell and is scheduled to release on November 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, season two of FUBAR will stream worldwide on June 12, 2025.

