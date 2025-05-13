News on the Barbarella remake starring Sydney Sweeney has been slow since it was announced in 2022. The movie will be directed by Edgar Wright, known for his work on films like Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead, and Last Night in Soho and now we finally have an update on the project.

What is Barbarella about?

The movie is a remake of the 1968 sci-fi film, which starred Jane Fonda as a renowned space adventurer, Barbarella. A representative of the United Earth government, she is sent to find and rescue a missing scientist. Despite getting mixed reviews, the movie has gone on to become a cult classic. The film is based on the comics by Jean-Claude Forest and is often credited as the first erotic comic book.

There have been multiple attempts at making a sequel to the movie, but the projects have never materialised.

Sydney Sweeney promises big things ahead

Speaking with Empire, Sweeney shared an update on the project: "I was just in London and had a meeting to discuss the story and the script. I can't say too much, but it's really going to come together in a very, very fun and big way. It's a long process. I don't think people realise how long some things can take, but it's gonna be worth the wait."

So the project is moving forward, and we should hear more news after Edgar Wright's current project wraps. The Running Man, with Glen Powell, is a remake of the hit 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film and is scheduled to release on November 7, 2025.

