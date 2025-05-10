A new picture from the upcoming DCU movie Superman is out, and it gives us a look inside the Fortress of Solitude. In the picture, the Man of Steel doesn't look too pleased with his super-powered pup, Krypto. The recently released extended look from the movie has made it clear that Krypto is not the most well-behaved of dogs.

ScreenRant is proud to debut an exclusive first-look image from James Gunn's #Superman movie!



David Corenswet’s Man of Steel stands tall in the Fortress of Solitude alongside Krypto the Super-Dog.



In theaters July 11.

James Gunn says Krypto is 'A Terrible Dog'

Director James Gunn has mentioned in interviews that while Krypto is lovable, he isn't exactly easy to handle, saying: “You love him because he's a dog, and how can you not? And he's got the cute, innocent eyes, but he's a terrible dog.”

A star-studded cast

Directed by James Gunn, Superman will be the first entry in the DC Cinematic Universe and stars David Corenswet as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The film will focus on Clark Kent’s first year as a superhero in Metropolis. Additionally, it will introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, laying the groundwork for future DCU projects.

The supporting cast of Superman includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Krypto will return in ‘Supergirl'

As for Krypto, he will also make an appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently in production. He will no doubt be helping Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) on her adventures.

What a joy. What an honor. What a moment. So lucky to be here. #Superman is in theaters July 11. #SupermanDay pic.twitter.com/eaQTuJrMEN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2025

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on 11 July 2025.

