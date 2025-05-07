The highly anticipated second season of Peacemaker is gearing up for its release. A new TV spot reveals that Peacemaker (John Cena) and his team are on the run from Rick Flag Sr., who is out for revenge for the murder of his son in The Suicide Squad.

Advertisment

Also Read: Who is Adam Strange? Will Poulter's rumoured role in the DCU

Rick Flag Sr. seeks vengeance

At the end of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is ordered to kill Rick Flag by Amanda Waller, a decision he deeply regrets, so it is no surprise that Rick Flag Sr. wants revenge. Actor Frank Grillo is making his live-action debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the show. Grillo voiced the character in the animated DCU show Creature Commandos.

Advertisment

DC Studios has officially released a new teaser for #Peacemaker: Season 2



Streaming August 21, exclusively on Max. pic.twitter.com/noJTmCtUV5 — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) May 7, 2025

Also Read: New BTS pics from DCU's Lanterns give us the first look at Green Lantern John Stewart in action

Advertisment

What happened in Peacemaker season 1?

In the first season, Peacemaker and his team are tasked by Waller to stop an alien invasion. The team stops the invasion and also manages to expose Waller's corruption at the end of season one, forcing her to disband Task Force X.

The second season of Peacemaker will officially be a part of the DCU. James Gunn has confirmed that events of the season are canon, except for any plot points involving the Justice League.

Also Read: DCU hires Drive writer Hossein Amini to rewrite the Clayface movie

A star-studded cast

The main cast of Peacemaker season 2 includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez.

Peacemaker season two will premiere on Max on August 21, 2025.

Also Read: "He is pretty damn good, but flawed': James Gunn and David Corenswet share insights on the upcoming Superman movie