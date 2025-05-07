Just days after news broke that DC Studios ordered a complete overhaul of Mike Flanagan's script for the Clayface movie, the studio has tapped writer Hossein Amini to rewrite Clayface. Amini is best known for writing the 2011 movie Drive and the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

James Gunn confirms R-rated body horror

DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently took to X to confirm that the Clayface movie is happening and that the movie will be an R-rated body horror.

Happy anniversary to the legendary shapeshifter, Clayface! A master of deception, this Super-Villain can become anything or anyone – even the star of his own film, coming 2026… 👀 He made his debut in Detective Comics #40, written by Bill Finger, with pencils and ink by Bob… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 3, 2025

According to a report by The Wrap, Amini will be working on the rewrite, which will be directed by James Watkins. The film will be a horror movie set in the DCU and focus on the Batman villain Clayface, with a more modest budget.

Who is Clayface?

In the comics, Clayface is one of Batman’s most notorious enemies, a shape-shifting villain whose body is composed of a clay-like substance. Originally a celebrated actor, Basil Karlo resorted to using an experimental serum to conceal a severe facial injury. However, his reliance on the serum led to a complete transformation, turning him into the monstrous Clayface.

Meanhwile, the first movie in the DCU's lineup up Superman, will be hitting the big screen worldwide on July 11, 2025.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

