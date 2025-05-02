The DCU hits its first snag as the upcoming Clayface movie script is ordered to get a complete overhaul. According to a new report, the original screenplay by director Mike Flanagan, who was originally set to direct but had to step away due to commitments to The Exorcist franchise, is being scrapped.

According to Jeff Sneider, Flanagan's script was only a “skeleton script” for the project and it will go through a complete rewrite. The movie will be directed by James Watkins, known for his work on Eden Lake, The Woman in Black, and the recent Speak No Evil.

What Is Clayface About?

In the comics, Clayface is one of Batman’s most notorious enemies, a shape-shifting villain whose body is composed of a clay-like substance. Originally a celebrated actor, Basil Karlo resorted to using an experimental serum to conceal a severe facial injury. However, his reliance on the serum led to a complete transformation, turning him into the monstrous Clayface.

The DCU hinges on Superman's success

Jeff Sneider also claims that the future of the newly formed DCU depends on the success of director James Gunn's Superman movie, which stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The movie will serve as a platform to introduce the audience to the wider world of the DCU and will introduce several iconic DC heroes like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Metamorpho.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Superman will hit the big screen worldwide on July 11, 2025.

