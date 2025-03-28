Reactions to the internal test screenings for James Gunn’s Superman were largely positive, with many praising the film’s tone, Gunn’s direction, and David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic Man of Steel.

Test Screening gets mixed reactions

However, responses to the most recent test screening have been more mixed, with some viewers loving the film while others were less enthusiastic. This was to be expected, as different audiences have different interpretations and expectations. Similarly, early reactions to Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) were also divisive, yet the film went on to gross $670 million worldwide, with Henry Cavill’s take on the character becoming widely beloved.

Superman had a test screening and from what I hear people loved it. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) March 27, 2025

The reaction to the Superman test screening was decidedly mixed. Some people thought it was okay, some liked it, and others didn’t. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 28, 2025

A major surprise cameo

Meanwhile, industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed on The Hot Mic podcast that Superman will feature a major surprise cameo. While Sneider did not disclose any details, fans have been actively speculating online about who it could be.

Supergirl cameo confirmed

Although the mystery cameo remains under wraps, it has been confirmed that Supergirl will make an appearance in the film, setting up Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently in production.

The upcoming Supergirl film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Superman’s older cousin, who, in the comics, escapes Krypton’s destruction at the same time as her infant cousin. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and features a supporting cast that includes Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on July 11, 2025.

