While reboots often tend to be bad and little more than a quick way for studios to cash in on an established IP and its fan base, there are exceptions. We take a look at five TV reboots of movies and shows that have surpassed the originals, breathing new life into their franchises.

These shows not only honour the legacy of the original but, in some cases, even improve upon it and attract a whole new audience.

Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica Photograph: (X/UniversalPictures)

The Original

This 1978 sci-fi series, created by Glen A. Larson, was set in the far future and followed the crew of the spaceship Galactica, human survivors fleeing the destruction of their homeworld at the hands of the Cylons, a race of machines determined to annihilate humanity.

Despite a strong premise and initially good ratings, the series was cancelled after its first season due to high production costs and a lawsuit from Fox Studios, which claimed that the show had taken many of its ideas from the Star Wars franchise.

The Reboot

The 2004 reboot, created by Ronald D. Moore, took the original premise and transformed it into a tense, high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase in space, where the last remnants of humanity are relentlessly pursued by the Cylons.

The reboot was far more complex, exploring the psychological and emotional toll of being in a constant fight for survival. It delved into themes such as war, genocide, religion, political systems, and artificial intelligence. It ran for four seasons and spawned two spin-off TV movies.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Photograph: (X/Disney)

The Original

This 1992 horror-comedy, directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui and written by Joss Whedon, follows high schooler Buffy Summers, who discovers that she is The Slayer, the latest in a long line of warriors destined to protect humanity from vampires.

The film was a critical and commercial failure, largely due to studio interference, which altered much of Whedon’s original script, toning down the humour and darker aspects of the story.

The Reboot

In 1997, Joss Whedon got the chance to realise his original vision by rebooting Buffy into a TV series. The show was a massive success, earning critical acclaim and building a worldwide fan following. It ran for seven seasons and spawned multiple novels, comics, and video game adaptations.

12 Monkeys

12 monkeys Photograph: (X/UniversalPictures)

The Original

The 1995 sci-fi film, directed by Terry Gilliam, is widely regarded as a masterpiece. Set in a post-apocalyptic future devastated by a deadly virus, the story follows a convict who is sent back in time to prevent the outbreak. The movie was a critical and commercial success, winning multiple awards and grossing $168 million worldwide.

The Reboot

When plans for a TV reboot were announced, many fans of the original were worried that it would tarnish the film’s legacy. However, the series turned out to be an excellent example of how a reboot can expand on a great original idea. It delved deeper into the lore and characters, ultimately running for four seasons and receiving widespread acclaim.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek Photograph: (X/UniversalPictures)

The Original

The 1966 Star Trek series is a beloved classic that has inspired numerous movies and TV spin-offs. Set in the far future, it follows the adventures of the USS Enterprise and its crew as they explore the galaxy.

The Reboot

When news of a reboot was announced, Star Trek fans were both excited and apprehensive about how it would affect the franchise’s legacy. However, when Star Trek: The Next Generation aired in 1987, those fears were put to rest. Not only did the series honour the original’s legacy, but it also explored more complex themes and introduced Star Trek to a new generation of fans.

Lost in Space

Lost in Space Photograph: (X/Netflix)

The Original

The 1965 Lost in Space series ran for three seasons but was often criticised for its campy tone, simplistic storytelling, and over-the-top performances. The show followed the Robinsons, a pioneering family of space colonists who struggle to survive in the depths of space.

The Reboot

The new series took the franchise in a darker, more mature direction. Instead of focusing solely on the Robinsons, it introduced them as part of a larger colony ship sent to a distant planet after a natural disaster threatened Earth’s survival. The reboot featured a more serious tone, complex characters, and impressive visual effects, making it a worthy successor to the original.

