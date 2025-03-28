BTS stars Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, and Suga have donated a total of $3.2 million to support victims of the devastating wildfires in South Korea. Multiple wildfires broke out across the country on 21 and 22 March, prompting the Korean government to declare a national disaster. The fires have claimed at least 28 lives and injured 37 people.

Advertisment

Also Read: First look of the Red Sonja reboot teases some brutal action

Jungkook donates 1 Billion Won

Jungkook contributed 1 billion won ($681,479) through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, while fellow band members RM, J-Hope, and Suga each donated 100 million won ($68,180).

Advertisment

In a press release, Jungkook expressed his support for those affected, stating, "I hope my donation will be of help to the people who are going through tough times. I hope the victims and firefighters will return to their everyday lives soon."

Also Read: Avengers Doomsday full cast revealed: X-Men are back, more superheroes join the fun

BTS leader RM also made a heartfelt statement, saying, "I decided to make this donation, hoping it will be of some help in recovering from the damage caused by the wildfires. I thank the people who are trying their best to extinguish the fires and help the displaced victims, and hope that they will return to their normal lives as soon as possible."

Advertisment

Half of the donation will be allocated for purchasing emergency supplies and aid kits, while the other half will go toward improving working conditions for firefighters.

Also Read: L2 Empuraan Review: The Mohanlal & Prithviraj combo is ultimately a letdown

Other celebrities join the relief effort

Several other Korean celebrities have also contributed to the relief efforts. G-Dragon donated 300 million won ($204,540), while Cha Eun-woo contributed 100 million won ($68,180). Additional donations came from singer Kim Tae-woo, actor Park Han-byul, rapper DinDin, NCT WISH’s Jaemin, and SHINee’s Key.

According to the South Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety, approximately 115,959 acres of land have been affected by the wildfires.

Also Read: Megan Fox welcomes baby girl with ex Machine Girl Kelly, singer shares video with newborn