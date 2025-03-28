Megan Fox is now a mother of a baby girl. On March 27, the actress welcomed her fourth child, her first with ex Machine Gun Kelly. The singer shared the news on his Instagram, posting a video with his baby. "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed," Kelly wrote in the caption.

Advertisment

In the video Kelly can be seen holding his baby daughter's hand, stroking her fingers.

Advertisment

About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

This is Megan and Kelly’s first child together. They are already parents to children from their previous relationships. Fox has three children – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 – with 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, to whom she was married between 2010 and 2020. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022.

Sex, lies and videotapes: Kim Soo Hyun Kim Sae Ron dating row is not the only scandal to hit South Korean showbiz | See list

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Kelly shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, born in 2009, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly were first romantically linked in 2020 when Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video. They became engaged in 202 but later ended their engagement in 2024, not long after announcing their baby on the way.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly split weeks after announcing their preganancy

According to a report in People, Megan and Kelly are speaking much post break up.

"They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan," a source told PEOPLE.

"She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn't have much contact with MGK," they continued. "She's doing okay. She's very excited about the baby."

Fox first announced that she is expecting her first baby with Kelly in November 2024. "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, using song lyrics from Kelly's track "last november," a song about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss.

Megan Fox is pregnant! She's expecting rainbow baby with Machine Gun Kelly