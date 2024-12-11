New Delhi

Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox may be prepping for the arrival of their first child together but if reports are to be believed, the two have already split up.

Advertisment

According to a TMZ report, Fox and MGK broke up while vacationing in Vali, California during the Thanksgiving weekend in November.

“We’re told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early. MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn’t seen each other, and they are not together at this time,” the report states.

Megan, Machine Gun Kelly expecting a baby

Advertisment

On November 12, Megan took to her Instagram handle and announced her pregnancy. She shared a picture in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo. "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, using song lyrics from Kelly's track Last November, a song about the couple's past pregnancy loss.

Megan also posted a picture of the positive pregnancy test. She was already four or five months pregnant when she made the announcement in November. The couple's baby is due in March.

Advertisment

This will be Megan's fourth child and Kelly's second. She shared sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15.

Megan Fox is pregnant! She's expecting rainbow baby with Machine Gun Kelly

The couple had earlier spoken about their miscarriage. They announced their engagement in 2022.

Megan and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The two went public with their relationship after she appeared in Kelly's Bloody Valentine music video in May 2020. The video came just days after she confirmed her split from Brian after almost 10 years of marriage.