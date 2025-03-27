Big news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Avengers: Doomsday announced its full cast details. Marvel Studios surprised fans with the announcement of its full cast for 2026 release, Avengers: Doomsday which features the return of the big superheroes, Robert Downey Jr. as villain Doctor Doom along with some new names that are joining the MCU.

MCU favourites to return

Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Tom Hiddleston's Loki to assemble once again for Avengers film.

X-Men will be back

MCU’s five veterans, the OG X-Men will be back in this film. These include Patrick Stewart who played Professor X in the early 2000s X-Men films, Ian McKellen, who played his arch-nemesis Magneto. The list also includes Kelsey Grammer, who played Hank Beast McCoy, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, James Marsden's Cyclops, and Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler.

The more senior superheroes will be joined by more recent additions, including some who have yet to make their MCU debuts. Vanessa Kirby, set to play the Invisible Woman Sue Storm in this Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards will join the Avengers too. And they'll be joined in both movies by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is playing Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu will also be seen in Avengers: Doomsday. We will also get to see Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who played the aquatic antagonist Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the Black Panther films, alongwith her Black Panther castmate Winston Duke.

Florence Pugh, who will reprise her MCU role as Yelena Belova in the forthcoming Thunderbolts will reprise her again in Doomsday. David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman will also be in both films.

Danny Ramirez, who has assumed the Marvel mantle of Falcon, will also be there.

Robert Downey Jr. to play villain

Avengers: Doomsday will have Robert Downey Jr take up the role of villain Doctor Doom. He will be there in the next set of Avengers films.

Who is missing from the list?

Some big names didn’t find a mention so we’re guessing they haven’t been cast in Avengers: Doomsday. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine or Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, found no mention. But Channing Tatum, who played the X-Men's Gambit in last year's Deadpool & Wolverine is there.

Also, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been omitted.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release in May 2026, will be the fifth Avengers movie and the first since 2019's Avengers Endgame became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.