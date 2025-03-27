After Meryl Streep last season, Only Murders in the Building has now cast another A-lister. Makers have roped in Renée Zellweger for season 5. She will join an already star-studded cast.

The new season of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production.

Renée Zellweger joins Only Murders in the Building

The Hulu series has cast the Bridget Jones actress in an exciting new role. Joining Zellweger as a new cast member are actors Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key.

We don’t have much details on the characters that each of these actors have been given the responsibility of shouldering. Cast details and plot for season 5 have been under wraps.

Renée Zellweger, meanwhile, is an award-winning actress who has won two Oscars for her roles in Cold Mountain and Judy. She has also earned critical praise for her performances in Chicago and the Bridget Jones series. She recently reprised her Bridget Jones character in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

About Only Murders in the Building

As for Only Murders in the Building, the previous season aired in 2024. It featured actors Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria alongside series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The show is a mystery comedy and is co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, with Hoffman serving as showrunner. Martin, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal are among the executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.