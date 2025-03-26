Just weeks after the announcement that Amazon had taken over creative control of the iconic James Bond franchise, an update has emerged confirming that producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be overseeing the series going forward.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman incharge

Amy Pascal has produced major films such as Marvel’s Spider-Man movies, The Challengers, Venom, and the upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie directed by Greta Gerwig for Netflix.

David Heyman, best known for producing Harry Potter, Paddington, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is also involved in the upcoming Klara and the Sun film directed by Taika Waititi.

Amazon’s takeover of James Bond

Amazon acquired the James Bond franchise as part of its $8.5 billion purchase of MGM, taking over from long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Reports suggest that before finalising the deal, Wilson and Broccoli rejected Amazon’s plans for film and TV spin-offs, ensuring the franchise would remain faithful to its roots.

Mixed reactions to the change

Amazon’s takeover has received mixed responses from audiences and former cast members, with concerns raised over the future direction of the franchise.

The James Bond series, which has spanned over six decades, remains one of the most successful film franchises in history, grossing over $19 billion worldwide. The last instalment, No Time to Die (2021), marked Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the legendary British spy.

Who will be the next James Bond?

Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Daniel Craig’s successor as 007. While numerous actors have been rumoured for the role, no official casting decision has been made.

