As Max’s Harry Potter reboot nears production, casting rumours continue to swirl. The latest speculation suggests that Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost has been cast as Hagrid, replacing previous reports that Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein was in the running for the role.

Nick Frost as Hagrid?

Hagrid is one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter franchise. He is the half-giant groundskeeper at Hogwarts and one of Harry’s closest friends. The late Robbie Coltrane portrayed him in the original films. According to Deadline, Frost has secured the role, though Max has yet to make an official announcement. However, fans have speculated that a recent Instagram post by the actor was hinting at the casting.

Officially confirmed cast

So far, only three roles have been officially confirmed. John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, the wise and powerful headmaster of Hogwarts. Janet McTeer has been cast as Minerva McGonagall, the strict yet compassionate Transfiguration professor. Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape, the cold and calculating Potions Master.

A faithful adaptation of the books

The Harry Potter series was first announced in 2023 and is set to be a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven-book saga. The first season, expected to premiere in 2026, will cover Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

The main cast yet to be announced

The rest of the cast, including the actors playing Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, is expected to be revealed when the series officially enters production. With casting rumours gaining momentum, anticipation continues to build for this highly ambitious reboot, which aims to introduce a new generation to the wizarding world.

