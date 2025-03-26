Two highly anticipated Malayalam films have dropped their trailers today: Thudaram, starring Mohanlal, and Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Thallumaala filmmaker Khalid Rahman. Both movies are highly anticipated, and fans are hyped.
Thudaram promises a family drama with a dark twist
Thudaram marks Mohanlal’s first collaboration with director Tharun Moorthy. The trailer introduces viewers to Shanmugham (Mohanlal), a taxi driver leading a peaceful life with his wife, Lalitha (Shobana) and their two children. However, the trailer hints at a dark mystery, suggesting that things are not as idyllic as they seem.
Presenting the official trailer of #Thudarum. Coming soon to theatres near you!
The film is particularly special as it reunites Mohanlal and Shobana on screen after nearly 16 years; their last collaboration was Sagar Alias Jacky in 2009. The duo has worked together in over 50 films, including classics like Nadodikattu, Minnaram, Manichitrathazhu, and Thenmavin Kombath.
The supporting cast includes Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju. The movie does not yet have an official release date.
Alappuzha Gymkhana looks like a fun ride
The trailer for Alappuzha Gymkhana promises a fun-filled sports comedy. The film follows a group of friends who fake their way into a local college using a boxing quota but are soon caught by their coach and forced to take up the sport.
Gloves on, game on! #Alappuzhagymkhana trailer OUT NOW- Step into the ring
'Alappuzha Gymkhana' – A sports comedy directed by Khalid Rahman. Presented by Plan B Motion Pictures in association with Reelistic Studios and Produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat
Given the outstanding fight choreography and cinematography in Khalid Rahman’s previous film Thallumaala, expectations are high for some top-tier action sequences.
The film stars Premalu fame Naslen alongside Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and Franco Francis. Alappuzha Gymkhana is set to be released this April.
