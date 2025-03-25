The first single, Phir Zinda, from the upcoming Malayalam movie L2: Empuraan, is out. The Hindi song, composed by Deepak Dev and sung by Anand Bhaskar, has crossed over 560K views within hours of its release on YouTube.

During a press conference in Delhi held after the song's release, director Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that the Hindi song will not be dubbed in any of the movie’s other language releases. He also revealed that 30% of Empuraan is in Hindi.

Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Singh joins the cast

Noted Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Singh, known for his roles in Gulaal, Rakta Charitra, and Mom, will be making his Malayalam debut in the movie. The actor plays the role of Balraj, which, as hinted in the trailer, is expected to be a major role.

A standalone sequel to Lucifer

L2: Empuraan is a standalone sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, one of the biggest hits in Mohanlal’s career, which grossed ₹124 crore at the box office. The sequel has already made ₹64 crore ($7.2 million) worldwide in pre-release sales, setting a new record for Malayalam films.

Set 2.5 years after the events of Lucifer, the film follows Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally, who runs an international crime syndicate. However, a betrayal forces him to return home, setting the stage for intense action and drama.

A star-studded cast

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar.

L2: Empuraan will be released worldwide in all major Indian languages on March 27, 2025.

