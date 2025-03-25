Amy Jackson and husband Ed Westwick have become parents to their first baby together, a baby boy. The couple got married in 2024.

Announcing the good news, Amy and Ed shared sweet pictures of their baby who is seen wrapped snugly in a white blanket. The blanket bears his name, Oscar. They have named their baby – Oscar Alexander Westwick.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcome baby boy

The couple shared stunning white and black pictures on Instagram. The first picture features Amy Jackson cradling Oscar as Ed Westwick plants a kiss on his wife’s cheek. The second photo features one of the parents holding Oscar’s tiny hand. Then there’s another picture which shows Amy planting a sweet kiss on her son’s forehead.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “Welcome to the world, baby boy,” and announced his name as, “Oscar Alexander Westwick 🤍.”

Amy Jackson was previously linked with George Panayiotou. They got engaged in 2019. They had a baby that year, Andreas. The couple parted ways in 2021. Amy and Ed started dating in 2022. They tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in 2024.

In an earlier interaction with People, Amy spoke about the importance of marriage. She had said, “For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other’s backs throughout all of life’s moments. It’s about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all.”