Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal, one of the men behind Oscar-winning documentary film No Other Land, was beaten in the occupied West Bank and detained by the Israeli military.

According to an activist group Center for Jewish Nonviolence, a group of settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Susiya in the Masafer Yatta area. One of the people hurt in those attacks is Hamdan Ballal. Reportedly, he sustained a head injury.

Hamdan injured post attack, detained by Israeli military

Hamdan along with a second Palestinian man have gone missing since that attack.

Reporting on the situation, Hamdan Ballal’s No Other Land co-director, Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, wrote on X about the incident. In a post, he wrote that Hamdan Ballal had also sustained a stomach injury, adding, “They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding."

Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal was among three Palestinians detained in the village of Susiya, according to attorney Leah Tsemmel. She stated that the police informed her they were being held at a military base for medical treatment, but she has not been able to communicate with them.

Basel Adra, another co-director of No Other Land, witnessed the incident and called it a chaotic scene. She said that these settlers were masked men wearing Israeli uniforms. They were armed. They attacked the village. As the soldiers arrived, the settlers continued to throw stones.

About No Other Land

Meanwhile, Hamdan’s film, No Other Land, won the Oscar for Best Documentary this year. The film captures the struggle of Masafer Yatta residents fighting against the Israeli military’s attempts to demolish their villages.

Palestinian filmmakers Hamdan Ballal and Basel Adra, both from Masafer Yatta, co-directed the film alongside Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.