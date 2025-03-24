Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal dating? We sure hope its true!

Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston were spotted on a dinner date together. Pictures of the duo have sparked dating rumours and fans of the two hope that they are getting romantically involved.

Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal dating?

Pictures shared by the Daily mail suggest that the Friends star and Pedro Pascal were seen leaving The Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. They were together for close to three hours.

The duo arrived separately to the venue and left separately. However, they were captured talking outside the valet area before heading their separate ways.

Jennifer kept it casual in blue jeans and a white T-shirt paired with a black vest, while Pedro was seen in a black leather biker jacket with matching denim.

Internet user love the idea of them together

As pictures of the duo circulated on the internet, netizens shipped them together, praying for the two to give love a chance. One user wrote, YES PLEASE, MAY THIS BE A ROMANCE." Another wrote, "Probably a business meeting, but God, I hope she is dating him."

A third fan commented, "Omg, I hope they’re a thing." Another comment read, "This would actually be so iconic, ngl."

Check out pictures here:

One user loved how Jennifer Aniston was dressed and wrote, "Is she wearing Rachel’s ‘going to Paris’ look?!?" Others speculated that Pedro might be a guest star on Jennifer’s TV series, The Morning Show.

Earlier, during the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, Jennifer and her co-star Reese Witherspoon invited Pedro to join the cast of The Morning Show for Season 4. Jennifer asked, "Do you want to be on it?" Reese added, "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."

About The Morning Show

The Morning Show is an Apple TV+ series that first premiered in 2019. The show explores the dynamics of a morning news program and the challenges faced by its team, addressing relevant cultural and societal issues. The show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. It has been renewed for a fourth season and is expected to start streaming this year.