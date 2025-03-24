Sushant Singh Rajput row: Bollywood actor Dia Mirza wants media to apologise for all the harassment that Rhea Chakraborty faced as she and her family were names as co-accused in his death case. CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) filed closure of reports in Sushant Singh Rajput death case after not finding any evidence of foul play.

Dia Mirza asks media to apologise

Taking to her Instagram stories, Dia Mirza questioned if the media "will have the grace" to apologise to Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Dia added that the media caused “deep anguish and harassment” to Rhea. She wrote, "Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family? You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologise. That's the very least you can do. @rhea chakraborty (red rose emoji).”

Sushant Singh Rajput, a celebrated Bollywood actor, was found dead at the age of 34. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai. His postmortem concluded that the actor died due to asphyxia.

CBI closed Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The CBI closed two reports – filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh who accused his son’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off Rs 15 crore from the actor's accounts. The second was filed by Rhea in Bandra, accusing Sushant's sisters of giving medicines to him on the basis of a bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

At the time, Rhea alleged that Sushant died five days after these medicines were wrongly prescribed to him.

After thorough investigation, CBI concluded there was no material to support the allegations that anyone could have driven the actor to suicide.