Sushant Singh Rajput death case: After four years of thorough investigation, the Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report citing no evidence of murder found.

The closure report has been submitted on account of two cases: the accusations made by Sushant Rajput's father against his then-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, and Rhea’s claims against Sushant's family, according to several media reports.

The closure report comes after four years of CBI taking over the death case. The Kai Po Che actor was 34, when he died. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His sudden death came as a shock for his fans who suspected foul play. There were conspiracies of black magic, drugs and other dubious things which led to the case being transferred to the CBI.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Bihar Police in August 2020.

No evidence of murder in Sushant's death

CBI found no evidence of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and is now being called death by suicide. Rhea Chakraborty and her family’s name have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The CBI absolved all individuals named in the two FIRs filed in the case, including Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, and her brother.

A forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had also concluded that Sushant Rajput's death was not a murder, but rather a case of suicide. Following Sushant Rajput's death, the Bihar Police filed a case of abetment to suicide based on a complaint lodged by his father, KK Singh, in Patna. The actor's family accused Ms. Chakraborty of mentally tormenting him, administering medication to him, exploiting him financially, and being involved in his death.

Sushant's ex Rhea Chakraborty happy with name getting cleared

After the announcement of case closure, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde expressed gratitude to the CBI for thoroughly investigating every aspect of the case. In a statement, he said, “Due to the pandemic everyone was glued to the TV and social media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities. I hope this does not repeat in any case... Rhea Chakraborty had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days for no fault of hers until Justice Sarang V Kotwal released her on bail.”