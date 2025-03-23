Sikandar trailer: Salman Khan is back and how! Back in his signature style in which he appears larger-than-life and a champion of right, Salman Khan in Sikandar is the latest that the Bollywood superstar has to offer his fans this Eid.

The Sikandar trailer dropped earlier today, just days before the official premiere of the film on March 30.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan is seen beating up goons and making sure that justice prevails. With slightly over three minutes, the trailer puts Salman Khan against the bad guys as he is introduced as ‘Rajkot Ka Raja’ We also get a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna’s character in which she is seen complaining that he gets involved in fights everyday.

Watch the trailer here:

Salman Khan’s film Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

Earlier, the director shared his working experience with Salman Khan. In an interview to PTI, he said, “When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We’ve to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot go with being 100 per cent genuine as a director. We’ve to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone.”